Opening the Gates of Divinity: Rudranath Temple Welcomes Devotees

The gates of the Rudranath temple, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayan region, swung open on Sunday, bringing joy to scores of devotees eager to pay homage to Lord Shiva. This revered temple is part of the Panch Kedars, showcasing the unique 'Ekanan' form of Shiva.

Located at a dizzying height of 11,800 feet in Chamoli district, reaching this sacred destination requires a grueling 20 km trek. Undeterred by the challenging terrain, the faithful embark on this pilgrimage annually, transcending national and international borders.

As the temple commenced its six-month phase of worship, officials noted the vibrant presence of devotees converging to partake in traditional prayers and rituals. This spiritual journey remains a significant draw, enhancing the cultural tapestry of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)