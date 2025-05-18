Left Menu

Opening the Gates of Divinity: Rudranath Temple Welcomes Devotees

The Rudranath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, reopened its doors for devotees on Sunday. Situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district at 11,800 feet, the temple sees worship in the 'Ekanan' form of Shiva. The site, challenging to access, attracts national and international visitors annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The gates of the Rudranath temple, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayan region, swung open on Sunday, bringing joy to scores of devotees eager to pay homage to Lord Shiva. This revered temple is part of the Panch Kedars, showcasing the unique 'Ekanan' form of Shiva.

Located at a dizzying height of 11,800 feet in Chamoli district, reaching this sacred destination requires a grueling 20 km trek. Undeterred by the challenging terrain, the faithful embark on this pilgrimage annually, transcending national and international borders.

As the temple commenced its six-month phase of worship, officials noted the vibrant presence of devotees converging to partake in traditional prayers and rituals. This spiritual journey remains a significant draw, enhancing the cultural tapestry of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

