Rescued Himalayan Vulture Finds Hope in Singapore

A rare Himalayan vulture, classified as 'near threatened', was rescued in a dehydrated state from a Singapore highway. The bird is now under care and rehabilitation by ACRES, aiming for its release back into the wild. The species is typically not seen in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-01-2026 08:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A rare Himalayan vulture, classified as 'near threatened,' has been rescued in a dehydrated and exhausted condition from a busy Singapore highway, sparking efforts for rehabilitation and release by an animal welfare group.

The bird was spotted and retrieved by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) on January 11. According to ACRES CEO Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, the bird is currently being cared for by their veterinary team.

The Himalayan vulture, usually found in high-altitude Himalayan regions, isn't a common sight in Singapore. Sightings were recorded in early January, contributing to interest in this rare visit from the majestic species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

