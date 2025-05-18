Left Menu

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Shines at Cannes

'Tanvi The Great', directed by Anupam Kher, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, and featuring music by MM Keeravaani, the film was well-received. Kher, also acting in it, celebrates his directorial return after 23 years. The film releases on July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:10 IST
Anupam Kher's latest directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great', captivated audiences at its world premiere in Marche du Film, Cannes. The film, created by Anupam Kher Studios with NFDC, was showcased at the renowned Cannes Film Festival.

The movie stars newcomer Shubhangi Dutt in the title role, with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani providing the music. Kher shared his gratitude for the positive response on Instagram, emphasizing the film's universal appeal and musical brilliance.

'Tanvi The Great,' marking Kher's directional return after two decades, features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff. It is set for release in theaters on July 18, promising to deliver a powerful cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

