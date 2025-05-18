Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Shines at Cannes

Anupam Kher's latest directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great', captivated audiences at its world premiere in Marche du Film, Cannes. The film, created by Anupam Kher Studios with NFDC, was showcased at the renowned Cannes Film Festival.

The movie stars newcomer Shubhangi Dutt in the title role, with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani providing the music. Kher shared his gratitude for the positive response on Instagram, emphasizing the film's universal appeal and musical brilliance.

'Tanvi The Great,' marking Kher's directional return after two decades, features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff. It is set for release in theaters on July 18, promising to deliver a powerful cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)