Indira Gandhi's Legacy Revived in Telangana's Solar Initiative

In a recent address, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, recalling her role in the India-Pakistan conflict and the creation of Bangladesh. Reddy emphasized her long-lasting impact on pro-poor welfare initiatives.

Speaking in Nagarkurnool district, Reddy launched the 'Indira Solar Giri Jala Vikasam' programme. He highlighted Indira Gandhi's qualities, arguing that her leadership is needed today to safeguard the nation. This initiative aims to provide solar pumpsets to local beneficiaries.

Reddy announced that the government would offer free solar power pumps in the Achampet assembly constituency, encouraging individuals to produce solar energy. The solar power generated can be sold to the government, providing an additional source of income for beneficiaries.

