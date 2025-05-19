Gary Lineker's BBC Exit Amid Controversy: End of an Era

Gary Lineker, a former England soccer icon and prominent media figure, is set to leave his presenting role at the BBC. The move comes after Lineker faced criticism for sharing an Instagram story with anti-Semitic connotations. The post, associated with the Palestine Lobby, used a rat image in a commentary on Zionism.

Lineker, the top earner at the BBC, was initially scheduled to depart the flagship "Match of the Day" program at the season's end but still engage in other soccer broadcasting roles. However, after the backlash, the network announced his exit would happen sooner.

This incident marks the culmination of Lineker's strained relationship with the BBC over its impartiality policies, particularly as he often expressed political opinions on social media platforms. His departure signals not just the end of a broadcasting era but also a poignant reminder of the balance media figures must maintain between personal beliefs and professional guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)