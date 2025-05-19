Left Menu

Gary Lineker's BBC Exit Amid Controversy: End of an Era

Gary Lineker leaves the BBC following criticism over an Instagram repost linked to anti-Semitic imagery. This incident highlights ongoing tensions with the BBC over impartiality guidelines. A revered soccer player turned media personality, Lineker’s departure marks the end of a notable era in sports broadcasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:08 IST
Gary Lineker's BBC Exit Amid Controversy: End of an Era
Gary Lineker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gary Lineker, a former England soccer icon and prominent media figure, is set to leave his presenting role at the BBC. The move comes after Lineker faced criticism for sharing an Instagram story with anti-Semitic connotations. The post, associated with the Palestine Lobby, used a rat image in a commentary on Zionism.

Lineker, the top earner at the BBC, was initially scheduled to depart the flagship "Match of the Day" program at the season's end but still engage in other soccer broadcasting roles. However, after the backlash, the network announced his exit would happen sooner.

This incident marks the culmination of Lineker's strained relationship with the BBC over its impartiality policies, particularly as he often expressed political opinions on social media platforms. His departure signals not just the end of a broadcasting era but also a poignant reminder of the balance media figures must maintain between personal beliefs and professional guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025