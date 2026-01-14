British Interior Minister Criticizes Police Leadership Over Controversial Soccer Ban

British Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood expressed a significant loss of confidence in a top police officer after a controversial recommendation to bar Israeli fans from an Aston Villa soccer game last year.

The ban, which was imposed for security reasons, faced condemnation from both the British and Israeli governments. Jewish community leaders accused the police of misrepresenting intelligence and undermining public trust.

"We have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public confidence in West Midlands Police and policing more broadly," Mahmood declared in parliament.

