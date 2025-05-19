Left Menu

Controversy Over AI Video on Sikh Gurus Sparks Outrage

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have condemned a video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, featuring AI-generated images of Sikh gurus and their families, violating Sikh traditions. They demand its removal and call for government action, citing disrespect and misrepresentation of sacred heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:54 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have voiced strong objections to an AI-generated video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. The video, which features digital representations of Sikh gurus, has sparked calls for its immediate removal.

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami assert that these portrayals, including images of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons, violate Sikh traditions that forbid visual depictions of religious figures. They demand government action against Rathee for allegedly disrespecting Sikh principles.

Badal emphasized the importance of respecting religious traditions and urged content creators to exercise caution when dealing with Sikh history. Dhami warned of potential legal action due to historical inaccuracies and the hurt caused to the Sikh community's sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

