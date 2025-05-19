Witnesses Confront Diddy in Stark Trial Allegations

In a high-profile case unfolding in Manhattan federal court, pop singer Dawn Richard took the stand Monday against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, expressing fear for her safety following threats questioning her rights to report witnessing his violent behavior.

Sean Combs, a renowned figure in the music industry, faces charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, with allegations centered around coercion and abuse from his former partner, Cassie Ventura. If proven guilty, Combs could face a sentence ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

The trial spotlights alarming accusations of abuse, revealing the dark side of Combs' influential career, as journalists and supporters stay tuned for Ventura's harrowing testimony about alleged years of physical and emotional turmoil.

