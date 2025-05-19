Yosuke Kubozuka Joins International Film 'Gomusin'

Renowned Japanese actor Yosuke Kubozuka is set to headline 'Gomusin,' an international film slotted to begin production next year. According to Deadline, this project marks the inaugural venture of Average Plus Productions, a new creative entity formed by ex-Fremantle drama executive Nastasja Borgeot. Japan's Generation 11 will co-produce the film under the direction of Bryerly Long.

Kubozuka, an accomplished actor with credits in high-profile productions like HBO's 'Tokyo Vice' and Martin Scorsese's 'Silence,' will join the film 'Gomusin.' As Deadline reports, the movie will center on Amiya, a British woman of mixed Japanese and Korean lineage. Her journey kicks off upon receiving a mysterious package addressed to her deceased father, containing a Korean shoe engraved with the word 'Tokyo.' This remarkable find leads her to Japan, where she meets Akio, a character played by Kubozuka, who carries his own secretive background.

Inspired by an original idea from Borgeot, the film delves into an underexplored segment of Japanese history. Borgeot explained, "This narrative is rich with pain and resilience, ultimately leading to reconciliation and harmony. It continues to shape the socio-cultural dynamics of the region." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)