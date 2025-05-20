Farewell to a Cosmic Luminary: Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar Passes Away

Renowned astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in Pune at the age of 87, as confirmed by his family. Known for his transformative contributions to cosmology and science communication, Dr. Narlikar's legacy includes the establishment of premier research institutions in India.

After completing his education at Banaras Hindu University and Cambridge, Dr. Narlikar returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. He later founded the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, earning IUCAA an international reputation for excellence in the field.

Dr. Narlikar also achieved recognition for his efforts in popularizing science through various media. A recipient of numerous honors, including the Padma Vibhushan and UNESCO's Kalinga Award, he leaves behind a lasting impact on both scientific and public arenas.

