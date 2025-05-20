Left Menu

Farewell to a Cosmic Luminary: Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar Passes Away

Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, a trailblazing astrophysicist and communicator, passed away at 87 in Pune. Renowned for his groundbreaking work in cosmology and science communication, Dr. Narlikar established key research institutions and was widely recognized with numerous awards. He is survived by three daughters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:26 IST
Farewell to a Cosmic Luminary: Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in Pune at the age of 87, as confirmed by his family. Known for his transformative contributions to cosmology and science communication, Dr. Narlikar's legacy includes the establishment of premier research institutions in India.

After completing his education at Banaras Hindu University and Cambridge, Dr. Narlikar returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. He later founded the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, earning IUCAA an international reputation for excellence in the field.

Dr. Narlikar also achieved recognition for his efforts in popularizing science through various media. A recipient of numerous honors, including the Padma Vibhushan and UNESCO's Kalinga Award, he leaves behind a lasting impact on both scientific and public arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025