Shaktimaan Reimagines Legacy in New Audio Adventure

Actor Mukesh Khanna is set to reprise his iconic role as the 1990s superhero Shaktimaan, but this time in an audio series.

The popular series, which originally aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, will now see Khanna voice the character in a reimagined format on Pocket FM, captivating a new generation of listeners. The actor emphasized that Shaktimaan is more than just a show; it's an emotion cherished by millions.

Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-Founder of Pocket Entertainment, highlighted the pride in bringing Shaktimaan to audio, viewing it as a perfect example of legacy meeting modern storytelling. He described this initiative as a bold step towards creating a rich sci-fi and fantasy audio universe within the Indian storytelling landscape.

