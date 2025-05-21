Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Shines as First Kannada Booker Winner

Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' becomes the first Kannada book to win the International Booker Prize. This anthology of short stories highlights the lives of women in patriarchal southern India. Translated by Deepa Bhasthi, it offers a fresh perspective to English readers and celebrates linguistic diversity.

21-05-2025
In a historic achievement, Banu Mushtaq's short story collection, 'Heart Lamp', secured the title of the first Kannada book to win the prestigious International Booker Prize. The collection was honored with a prize of GBP 50,000 during a ceremony in London.

Mushtaq sees her triumph as a significant stride for diversity, emphasizing the power of literature to unite divided worlds. Her stories, penned over three decades, delve into the everyday experiences of women in patriarchal communities in southern India, skillfully capturing family and community dynamics with a unique voice.

Translator Deepa Bhasthi played a crucial role in bringing these narratives to the global stage, retaining the cultural essence of the dialogues. The work was lauded for its innovative translation and is seen as a vibrant addition to English literature. As literature continues to transcend borders, 'Heart Lamp' stands as a testament to the evolving appreciation for global stories.

