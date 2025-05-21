Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Shines as First Kannada Booker Winner

In a historic achievement, Banu Mushtaq's short story collection, 'Heart Lamp', secured the title of the first Kannada book to win the prestigious International Booker Prize. The collection was honored with a prize of GBP 50,000 during a ceremony in London.

Mushtaq sees her triumph as a significant stride for diversity, emphasizing the power of literature to unite divided worlds. Her stories, penned over three decades, delve into the everyday experiences of women in patriarchal communities in southern India, skillfully capturing family and community dynamics with a unique voice.

Translator Deepa Bhasthi played a crucial role in bringing these narratives to the global stage, retaining the cultural essence of the dialogues. The work was lauded for its innovative translation and is seen as a vibrant addition to English literature. As literature continues to transcend borders, 'Heart Lamp' stands as a testament to the evolving appreciation for global stories.

