Kamal Haasan's Bold Move: Extending Theatrical Release Window for 'Thug Life'
Superstar Kamal Haasan announced a strategic decision to maintain an eight-week gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his film 'Thug Life'. This move aims to rejuvenate the industry by extending the window, historically shortened by filmmakers. Haasan's collaboration with Mani Ratnam after decades marks a significant cinematic reunion.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to revitalize cinematic traditions, superstar Kamal Haasan has decided to extend the gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his upcoming film, 'Thug Life'. Diverging from the trend of shorter intervals, Haasan stresses the importance of an eight-week window, intending to inspire industry peers.
During a promotional event, Haasan detailed the collaborative process with Netflix, emphasizing it was not a negotiation but a strategic plan for industry health. This project reunites him with legendary director Mani Ratnam, marking their first collaboration since the critically acclaimed 'Nayakan' in 1987.
The film, featuring stars like Silambarasan TR, Trisha, and music by A R Rahman, showcases the continued passion and dedication Haasan and Ratnam hold for cinema. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 5, 'Thug Life' remains a testament to the duo's enduring impact on the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Proposed Tariff: Impact on the Global Film Industry
Britain Battles 100% Tariff Threat on Film Industry
Indian Film Industry Urged to Boycott Turkey Over National Security Concerns
Bollywood Backs Operation Sindoor: Film Industry Rallies Behind Indian Forces
Reviving the Golden Age: Hong Kong's Film Industry Renaissance