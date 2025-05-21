Zootopia 2: A Wild Comeback to the Animal Metropolis

Disney's much-anticipated sequel, Zootopia 2, will be released in India on November 28, promising more mysteries and adventures. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated film reunites audiences with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they tackle a new case involving the enigmatic Gary De'Snake.

Released by Disney Films India, the film's trailer has already created quite a buzz on social media, inviting fans to 'smash' their play buttons. It teases thrilling scenes featuring rookie cops Judy and Nick who must navigate new challenges in Zootopia, now turned upside-down by the mysterious viper.

Announcing a colorful return to the animal metropolis, the creators promise a wild ride. With the return of beloved characters and new additions, including the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira as Gazelle, Zootopia 2 is set to enchant audiences once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)