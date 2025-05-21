Left Menu

India Strengthens Global Performer Rights at SCAPR Assembly

At the SCAPR's 50th General Assembly, ISAMRA represented India, marking significant growth in global performer rights. A bilateral agreement with Croatia's HUZIP was established, enhancing international participation. The event underscored the role of IPN in performer identification and unity in protecting performers' rights globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:02 IST
India has made significant strides in the global arena of performer rights, as evidenced by the 50th General Assembly of the Federation of Performers of the World (SCAPR). The event, attended by over 140 participants from 45 countries, solidified ISAMRA's growing influence on an international scale.

Mr. Sanjay Tandon, representing ISAMRA, formalized a bilateral agreement with Croatia's HUZIP – the Society for Performers' Rights. Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tandon expressed satisfaction with ISAMRA's expanding international presence and engagement.

The Assembly highlighted the importance of the International Performer Number (IPN) as a universal standard for performer identification, bolstering efforts for transparency and cooperation. This gathering celebrated shared values and fortified commitments to global unity in safeguarding performers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

