Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Refutes Baseless Allegations Amidst Extortion Plot

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has firmly dismissed recent allegations as unfounded and malicious, attributing them to a calculated attempt to damage its reputation.

The accusations, coinciding with preparations for the event on 20th February 2025, involved extortion threats to disrupt the prestigious ceremony. Legal action has been taken, and the accusations are under judicial review.

The organisation remains steadfast in its mission to honour cinematic achievement and will soon return to the global stage, calling for public discernment against misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)