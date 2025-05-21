Left Menu

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Refutes Baseless Allegations Amidst Extortion Plot

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival refutes false allegations made against them, believed to be part of an extortion attempt. The claims, targeting leadership figures, caused the prestigious ceremony's postponement. Legal actions and police reviews are underway as the Festival remains committed to celebrating India's cinematic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:36 IST
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Refutes Baseless Allegations Amidst Extortion Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has firmly dismissed recent allegations as unfounded and malicious, attributing them to a calculated attempt to damage its reputation.

The accusations, coinciding with preparations for the event on 20th February 2025, involved extortion threats to disrupt the prestigious ceremony. Legal action has been taken, and the accusations are under judicial review.

The organisation remains steadfast in its mission to honour cinematic achievement and will soon return to the global stage, calling for public discernment against misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025