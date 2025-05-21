Historic Win for Kannada Literature: Banu Mushtaq Secures Booker Prize

Banu Mushtaq's short story collection 'Hridaya Deepa' has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first book originally penned in Kannada to win the coveted International Booker Prize. The GBP 50,000 prize brings attention to Kannada literature on a global stage, marking a pivotal moment of pride for India and its diverse languages.

Infosys Foundation founder-chairperson Sudha Murthy expressed her immense joy at the victory, highlighting the win as a triumph for Kannadiga women and Indian writers alike. The translation by Deepa Bhasthi, lauded for its radical approach, was praised for bringing new artistic textures to English literature.

Celebrations ensued across Karnataka, with notable figures like actor Shiva Rajkumar and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa expressing their congratulations for the cultural impact of Mushtaq's work. Translator Bhasthi paid homage to the Kannada language during her acceptance speech, celebrating the win as a testament to its richness and global resonance.

