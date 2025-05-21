Jafar Panahi's Triumphant Return: A Cannes Journey and a Homecoming Mission
After a 15-year travel ban, Iranian director Jafar Panahi attends Cannes Film Festival for his latest film's premiere. Despite past restrictions, Panahi continues to defy, planning immediate return to Iran post-festival for new projects. His works reflect socio-political boldness amidst challenging circumstances.
Iranian director Jafar Panahi, having regained his travel rights after a 15-year ban, made a notable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of "It Was Just An Accident." The film is a contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or, competing with 21 other entries.
Despite a previous 20-year restriction imposed in 2010 on filmmaking and international travel due to charges of "propaganda against the system," Panahi's conviction was recently overturned. The director emphasized that filmmaking was no riskier than other everyday actions Iranians take against restrictive norms.
Expressing emotional gratitude, Panahi and his cast discussed the impact of working under challenging conditions and their excitement to communicate these struggles to global audiences. Panahi plans to return to Iran immediately post-festival to begin anew, continuing his fearless artistic journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
