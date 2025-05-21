Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Grand Completion and Consecration Ceremony

The iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be completed by June 5, with a grand ceremony to consecrate the 'Ram Darbar' beginning on June 3. The event will feature seven new temples and be performed without VIP guests, focusing on spiritual figures instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:18 IST
The construction of the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing its completion, with the ceremonial consecration of the 'Ram Darbar' scheduled to commence on June 3. As per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Misra, the consecration is set for June 5.

Unlike previous events, this ceremony will not feature state or central VIPs. Instead, it will focus on the inclusion of recognized spiritual saints and sadhus. The trust aims to stay true to its spiritual objectives, slightly adjusting the guest list from political figures to spiritual gurus.

The new temple sections, consisting of beautiful murals and additional temple constructions for seven sages, will open to the public a week following the consecration ceremony. Devotees can access the Ram Darbar by obtaining a pass online, considering the limited capacity of the temple's first floor.

