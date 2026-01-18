Spiritual Sojourn: Mauni Amavasya at Magh Mela Amidst Controversies

Over 4.52 crore devotees gathered at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya for Magh Mela's sacred ritual bath, as dense fog failed to deter the pilgrims' spiritual fervor.

A minor disruption marred the event when Swami Avimukteshwaranand, with a large following, attempted to bypass security, leading to police intervention and political allegations.

Despite controversies, the administration, under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensured an orderly and safe event with enhanced infrastructure and security for the millions partaking in the spiritual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)