Spiritual Sojourn: Mauni Amavasya at Magh Mela Amidst Controversies
On Mauni Amavasya, over 4.52 crore devotees bathed at Sangam during the Magh Mela. A controversy arose as Swami Avimukteshwaranand was stopped by police, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav demanding a probe. Despite disruptions, security arrangements and facilities were enhanced for smooth celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 4.52 crore devotees gathered at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya for Magh Mela's sacred ritual bath, as dense fog failed to deter the pilgrims' spiritual fervor.
A minor disruption marred the event when Swami Avimukteshwaranand, with a large following, attempted to bypass security, leading to police intervention and political allegations.
Despite controversies, the administration, under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensured an orderly and safe event with enhanced infrastructure and security for the millions partaking in the spiritual experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple
Revamping Sports Culture in India: The Yogi Adityanath Vision
Chennai Sangamam: A Celebration of Tamil Nadu's Folk Arts
Chennai Sangamam: A Spectacle of Tamil Arts and Culture
Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Celebrating Unity and Cultural Exchange