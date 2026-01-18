Left Menu

Spiritual Sojourn: Mauni Amavasya at Magh Mela Amidst Controversies

On Mauni Amavasya, over 4.52 crore devotees bathed at Sangam during the Magh Mela. A controversy arose as Swami Avimukteshwaranand was stopped by police, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav demanding a probe. Despite disruptions, security arrangements and facilities were enhanced for smooth celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:59 IST
Spiritual Sojourn: Mauni Amavasya at Magh Mela Amidst Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

Over 4.52 crore devotees gathered at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya for Magh Mela's sacred ritual bath, as dense fog failed to deter the pilgrims' spiritual fervor.

A minor disruption marred the event when Swami Avimukteshwaranand, with a large following, attempted to bypass security, leading to police intervention and political allegations.

Despite controversies, the administration, under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensured an orderly and safe event with enhanced infrastructure and security for the millions partaking in the spiritual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
2
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
3
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
4
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026