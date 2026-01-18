Uttarakhand: Reviving the Heartbeat of India's Spiritual Soul

Uttarakhand, termed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as a centre of faith, is seeing extensive efforts towards the preservation of its cultural heritage.

During the ''Dhwaj Vandan Ceremony'' at Dev Sanskriti University, part of centenary celebrations for Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, Dhami outlined plans for pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and the development of Yamuna ghats.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called the celebration a milestone for spiritual and moral revitalization, highlighting how society's collective values shape enduring civilisations.

(With inputs from agencies.)