Uttarakhand: Reviving the Heartbeat of India's Spiritual Soul
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights efforts to preserve Uttarakhand's cultural heritage and pilgrimage sites. Initiatives include beautifying temple areas like Kedarnath and developing corridors for pilgrimages. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasizes the cultural significance of these efforts at a centenary celebration event.
Uttarakhand, termed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as a centre of faith, is seeing extensive efforts towards the preservation of its cultural heritage.
During the ''Dhwaj Vandan Ceremony'' at Dev Sanskriti University, part of centenary celebrations for Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, Dhami outlined plans for pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and the development of Yamuna ghats.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called the celebration a milestone for spiritual and moral revitalization, highlighting how society's collective values shape enduring civilisations.
