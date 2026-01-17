Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel's Spiritual Journey to Sabarimala

On Saturday, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel embarked on a spiritual journey to the renowned Sabarimala temple, where he offered prayers, according to officials. This marked his first visit to the sacred hill shrine.

Patel arrived at Nilakkal via helicopter from Kochi, before participating in rituals at the Pamba Ganapathy Temple. Accompanied by Lakshadweep Collector Girishankar, Daman Collector Saurabh Mishra, and friend Harshad Kumar Patel, he then made his way uphill on foot.

Upon reaching the Sabanidhanam, the temple complex, Patel was welcomed under the guidance of Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Arun S Nair. He ascended the sacred 18 steps to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa and paid respects at the adjacent Malikappuram temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)