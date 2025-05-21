Tom Cruise Teams Up with Inarritu for Wild Comedy 'Judy'

Hollywood sensation Tom Cruise is set to headline Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Inarritu's latest cinematic venture. Announced during the Cannes Film Festival, the film, tentatively titled 'Judy,' has completed filming in London, according to a report by People.

Inarritu, renowned for critically acclaimed films like 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant,' described the upcoming project as a 'brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions.' While speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, he noted the film's blend of humor and intensity marks a stark departure from the expectations tied to both him and Cruise.

The star-studded cast of 'Judy' includes German actress Sandra Huller alongside Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, and John Goodman. With its planned release in fall 2026, the film has already gained significant anticipation. Cruise, reflecting on his 'Mission: Impossible' series during its New York premiere, emphasized his unwavering commitment to the craft and storytelling. The latest film offers an exciting twist in both Cruise's and Inarritu's cinematic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)