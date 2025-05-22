Left Menu

Jodie Foster Embraces European Cinematic Freedom

Oscar-winning actor Jodie Foster prefers to work in Europe, citing better conditions and creative freedom compared to the U.S. At Cannes, she starred in "A Private Life" directed by Rebecca Zlotowski. Foster appreciates Europe's openness to female directors compared to Hollywood's gender bias.

Jodie Foster expressed her preference for working outside the United States, highlighting Europe's favorable conditions in the film industry. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, the acclaimed actor emphasized the creative freedom she experiences in Europe, now that her children are grown.

Foster attended the festival for the premiere of "A Private Life," where she plays a psychiatrist investigating a patient's death. The two-time Oscar winner noted the unique creative opportunities in Europe, like blending film genres, which are less common in the U.S.

A proponent of gender equality in filmmaking, Foster praised Europe's inclusiveness of female directors, contrasting it with Hollywood's male-dominated history. Having worked with few female directors despite her long career, she recognizes Europe's ongoing commitment to supporting women in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

