The Enigma of the Red Envelope Society: An Airport Thriller

At an airport lounge in Bangalore, a man ate a mysterious red envelope, adding to the mystery surrounding the "Red Envelope Society." These envelopes, often given by a woman in red, have puzzled recipients and stirred theories online, ranging from secret societies to treasure hunts, amid growing national intrigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:44 IST
An unusual episode unfolded at an airport lounge in Bangalore, Karnataka, capturing the attention of onlookers and the internet alike. A man left everyone dumbfounded when he consumed a red envelope right after receiving it, intensifying the mystery surrounding the 'Red Envelope Society.'

This perplexing occurrence is just another chapter in a string of enigmatic incidents linked to these red envelopes, circulated by a woman dressed in striking red. Seen across Indian airport lounges, she silently hands them out to certain business travelers before quickly leaving.

The origin and purpose of these envelopes remain shrouded in mystery, sparking a flurry of speculation online. Theories range from covert missions to treasure hunts, fueling a national fascination as witnesses and investigators attempt to unravel the truth behind this growing enigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

