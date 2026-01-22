AI Chip Export Bill Sparks Controversy and Campaigning in Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has moved forward with the 'AI Overwatch Act', a proposed bill that would grant Congress the power to oversee the export of artificial intelligence chips to countries like China. This comes amid resistance from the White House's AI czar David Sacks and a coordinated social media campaign against the legislation.

Introduced by Representative Brian Mast, the bill aims to give both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Banking Committee a 30-day period to review licenses for exporting advanced AI chips. The legislation gained traction following a media campaign dubbed as an effort to undermine former President Trump's policies.

Critics, including conservative activist Laura Loomer, labeled the bill as 'pro-China sabotage.' However, Mast and others assert the act is essential for national security, paralleling the sale of AI chips to potentially adversarial nations with selling nuclear weapons. Debate continues as the bill awaits the full House and Senate verdicts.

