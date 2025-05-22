Left Menu

Paul Mescal Breaks the 'Brokeback Mountain' Mold

Paul Mescal, starring in 'The History of Sound', dismisses comparisons with 'Brokeback Mountain', highlighting the film's unique focus on love. The film, premiered at Cannes, portrays queer romance during WWI. Despite reviews drawing parallels, Mescal and director Oliver Hermanus find such comparisons lacking and limiting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Irish actor Paul Mescal has distanced his latest film, 'The History of Sound,' from comparisons with the iconic 'Brokeback Mountain'. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Mescal emphasized that the only similarity between the two films is the brief time characters spend in a tent together.

The movie stars Mescal and Josh O'Connor, depicting the love story of Lionel and David, who connect over folk music at the Boston Conservatory in the early 1900s. Their romance faces trials as David is drafted into World War I, but they reunite post-war to venture across Maine recording oral tradition songs.

Despite mixed reviews suggesting parallels to 'Brokeback Mountain,' Mescal criticized such comparisons as lazy and not befitting the film's celebration of love. Director Oliver Hermanus commented on the need for more diverse narratives, urging a move beyond repressed queer stories of the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

