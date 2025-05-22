Shockwaves in Bollywood: Parash Rawal's Exit from Hera Pheri 3 Sparks Legal Battle

The Bollywood industry is reeling from Parash Rawal's sudden departure from the much-anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3', a move that has sparked legal action from Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films. The departure threatens to derail the franchise, awaited by fans for nearly two decades.

According to Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associate, representing Kumar, Rawal's exit has 'severe legal consequences,' citing significant investments and logistics already in place for the film. The unexpected move has disrupted production schedules, causing potential financial and reputational damage to the involved parties.

While Rawal has yet to respond to the legal notice, his portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the previous films remains iconic. The situation underlines the complexities of contractual commitments in Bollywood, with the industry now watching closely as the saga unfolds.

