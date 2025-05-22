Left Menu

Shockwaves in Bollywood: Parash Rawal's Exit from Hera Pheri 3 Sparks Legal Battle

Parash Rawal's unexpected exit from 'Hera Pheri 3' has led to legal ramifications and shock in the film industry. Akshay Kumar's production company is pursuing legal action, citing incurred expenses and reputational damage. The situation leaving fans and the cast in disarray reflects broader implications for Bollywood productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:40 IST
The Bollywood industry is reeling from Parash Rawal's sudden departure from the much-anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3', a move that has sparked legal action from Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films. The departure threatens to derail the franchise, awaited by fans for nearly two decades.

According to Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associate, representing Kumar, Rawal's exit has 'severe legal consequences,' citing significant investments and logistics already in place for the film. The unexpected move has disrupted production schedules, causing potential financial and reputational damage to the involved parties.

While Rawal has yet to respond to the legal notice, his portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the previous films remains iconic. The situation underlines the complexities of contractual commitments in Bollywood, with the industry now watching closely as the saga unfolds.

