Rain Fury in Latur: Barrages Overflow, Mango Festival Cancelled

Heavy rains in Latur, Maharashtra have filled three barrages to capacity, leading to the release of excess water and prompting alerts for farmers. The rains caused power disruptions and damage to crops. The Latur District Mango Festival has been cancelled due to the persistent weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:29 IST
Rain Fury in Latur: Barrages Overflow, Mango Festival Cancelled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy downpours in Latur, Maharashtra have resulted in three local barrages—Renapur, Jawalga, and Kharola—reaching their full capacity, thus necessitating the release of surplus water into the Rena river, officials reported on Thursday. This release has raised concerns among local authorities, urging farmers along the Rena river to stay alert.

Additional areas affected include Aurad Shahajani, Usturi, and Yerol, with significant disruption in power supply and damage to homes reported, notably in Sakol. The storm has also taken its toll on agricultural produce, particularly affecting the mango crop, creating further distress among farmers.

A government statement highlighted the rising water levels in the Manjara, Terna, and Tawarja rivers, with a precautionary advisory issued. The adverse weather has also led to the cancellation of the Latur District Mango Festival, originally slated for May 23-24, according to district officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

