Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Criticism After KSDL Brand Ambassadorship Appointment

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The move by the Karnataka government has drawn criticism from various groups questioning the selection of a non-Kannada actress to represent the renowned state-run company.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil defended the decision, highlighting Bhatia's extensive appeal and digital influence, which align with their sales target of reaching Rs5,000 crore by 2030. Patil emphasized that marketing experts recommended the actress due to her widespread appeal among the youth.

While other celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna were considered, Bhatia's reasonable engagement terms and impressive online presence, with over 28 million followers, were deciding factors. On the acting front, Bhatia will star in 'VVAN,' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, releasing in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)