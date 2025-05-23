Tragic Plane Crash in San Diego: Co-founder's Fatal Flight

A catastrophic plane crash in a San Diego neighborhood claimed the lives of Sound Talent Group co-founder Dave Shapiro and two employees. The private jet, owned by Shapiro, went down during dense fog, igniting havoc throughout the area.

The crash destroyed homes and cars, forcing hundreds to evacuate. While some residents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation or minor injuries, the community rallied to assist each other amidst the chaos.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, with weather conditions and operational protocols under scrutiny. The tragic event underscores ongoing concerns over aviation safety during inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)