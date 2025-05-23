Release Delays Hit Highly Anticipated 'Avengers' Blockbusters

In a major announcement upsetting Marvel fans worldwide, the highly anticipated 'Avengers' films 'Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars', have been pushed back, according to Variety. 'Doomsday' will now premiere on December 18, 2026, a shift of seven months from its original debut date of May 1, 2026.

Following the changes to maintain schedule alignment, 'Avengers: Secret Wars' has also been delayed, now securing a release date of December 17, 2027, from its initial May 7, 2027 spot. Disney unveiled these delays alongside a broader reshuffling of its forthcoming theatrical lineup.

Variety reports that the updated schedule led to the removal of several unnamed Marvel projects. Dates like February 13, 2026, initially reserved for an 'Untitled Marvel' project, have been withdrawn from the calendar. Additionally, November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027 dates, previously set for 'Untitled Marvel' features, are now designated as 'Untitled Disney' films.

As a result of these adjustments, 'Avengers: Doomsday' and Sony's 'Spider Man: Brand New Day' remain the only MCU movies set for theatrical release in 2026. This leaves a significant gap in cinematic offerings, with no Marvel feature scheduled between 'The Fantastic 4: First Steps' in July and the subsequent 'Spider-Man' instalment the following year.

The delay not only pushes back the eagerly awaited return of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom but also promises extensive superhero team appearances from 'Thunderbolts', 'Fantastic 4: First Steps', and even 'X-Men' reunions featuring Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Production for 'Doomsday' has intensified, highlighted by Robert Downey Jr sharing images of himself with the cast engaging in Marvel support activities during a screening of 'Thunderbolts'.

(With inputs from agencies.)