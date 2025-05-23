Left Menu

Sarah Michelle Gellar Eyes Comeback in 'Scream 7'

Sarah Michelle Gellar expresses interest in reprising her role from Scream 2 in the upcoming Scream 7. Despite her character's previous death, Gellar highlights past character resurrections in the series as a reason for her potential return. The film is to be directed by Kevin Williamson and released in 2026.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Eyes Comeback in 'Scream 7'
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sarah Michelle Gellar has expressed her desire to return to the Scream franchise in the upcoming seventh installment, despite her character's demise in Scream 2, according to Deadline.

The actress, known for her role as Cici, told Entertainment Tonight that while she tried to secure a spot in 'Scream 7', no one reached out to her despite the return of other past characters, such as Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard.

Gellar pointed out the trend of character resurrections in the series as a reason for her potential comeback. The upcoming installment, directed by original writer Kevin Williamson, will see actors David Arquette and Scott Foley reprising their roles. The film is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, under Paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

