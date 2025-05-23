Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set to Thrill Audiences with Saurabh Shukla's Return

Excitement builds for Shah Rukh Khan's new film 'King', alongside his daughter Suhana. Actor Saurabh Shukla hints at joining the cast, though details remain under wraps. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film promises to entertain, with SRK teasing an exhilarating cinematic experience for fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:00 IST
Actors Saurabh Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' continues to grow, as actor Saurabh Shukla teases a role in the action-packed movie featuring Khan's daughter, Suhana. Despite no official announcement regarding the cast, Shukla indicated his involvement via an Instagram Story.

Shukla showcased a welcome hamper adorned with a mug emblazoned with 'King', expressing his eagerness to collaborate once more with Shah Rukh Khan. "With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife," Shukla captioned, drawing congratulatory comments from fans.

Despite rumors and ongoing speculation, Shukla, who worked with SRK in 'Baadshah', withheld details about his role when approached by ANI. The film, originally entrusted to Sujoy Ghosh, has now been taken over by Siddharth Anand, known for directing 'Pathaan'. SRK recently hinted at a thrilling narrative, with filming underway in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

