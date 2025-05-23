Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set to Thrill Audiences with Saurabh Shukla's Return

The buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' continues to grow, as actor Saurabh Shukla teases a role in the action-packed movie featuring Khan's daughter, Suhana. Despite no official announcement regarding the cast, Shukla indicated his involvement via an Instagram Story.

Shukla showcased a welcome hamper adorned with a mug emblazoned with 'King', expressing his eagerness to collaborate once more with Shah Rukh Khan. "With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife," Shukla captioned, drawing congratulatory comments from fans.

Despite rumors and ongoing speculation, Shukla, who worked with SRK in 'Baadshah', withheld details about his role when approached by ANI. The film, originally entrusted to Sujoy Ghosh, has now been taken over by Siddharth Anand, known for directing 'Pathaan'. SRK recently hinted at a thrilling narrative, with filming underway in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)