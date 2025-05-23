Braveheart: Lt Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice in North Sikkim
Lt Shashank Tiwari, a 23-year-old Indian Army officer, showcased extraordinary bravery in North Sikkim by attempting to save a fellow soldier from a powerful stream. His selfless act, epitomizing the army's core values, resulted in his untimely death, leaving behind a legacy of courage and comradeship.
- Country:
- India
In a moving testament to courage and camaraderie, Indian Army officer Lt Shashank Tiwari tragically lost his life attempting to save a fellow soldier in North Sikkim. The 23-year-old, commissioned less than six months prior, demonstrated the army's core values to the fullest.
The incident, which unfolded on May 22, saw Tiwari leaping into a forceful mountain stream to rescue Agniveer Stephan Subba, who slipped while crossing a log bridge. Despite managing the rescue, Tiwari was swept away by the powerful currents, his body found 800 meters downstream.
Lt Tiwari's selfless leadership and dedication at such a young age were unparalleled, cementing his legacy as a beacon of courage for future soldiers. His sacrifice is deeply mourned by the Indian Army, standing in solidarity with his bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Sacrifice: Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar's Legacy
Heroic Sacrifice: The Story of Mudavath Murali Naik
Heroic Sacrifice: BSF Constable's Legacy Honored
Heroic Sacrifice: Fallen BSF Constable's Family Mourns with Pride
Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to Heroic Sacrifices and Unyielding Valor at the Border