Braveheart: Lt Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice in North Sikkim

In a moving testament to courage and camaraderie, Indian Army officer Lt Shashank Tiwari tragically lost his life attempting to save a fellow soldier in North Sikkim. The 23-year-old, commissioned less than six months prior, demonstrated the army's core values to the fullest.

The incident, which unfolded on May 22, saw Tiwari leaping into a forceful mountain stream to rescue Agniveer Stephan Subba, who slipped while crossing a log bridge. Despite managing the rescue, Tiwari was swept away by the powerful currents, his body found 800 meters downstream.

Lt Tiwari's selfless leadership and dedication at such a young age were unparalleled, cementing his legacy as a beacon of courage for future soldiers. His sacrifice is deeply mourned by the Indian Army, standing in solidarity with his bereaved family.

