Left Menu

Braveheart: Lt Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice in North Sikkim

Lt Shashank Tiwari, a 23-year-old Indian Army officer, showcased extraordinary bravery in North Sikkim by attempting to save a fellow soldier from a powerful stream. His selfless act, epitomizing the army's core values, resulted in his untimely death, leaving behind a legacy of courage and comradeship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST
Braveheart: Lt Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice in North Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

In a moving testament to courage and camaraderie, Indian Army officer Lt Shashank Tiwari tragically lost his life attempting to save a fellow soldier in North Sikkim. The 23-year-old, commissioned less than six months prior, demonstrated the army's core values to the fullest.

The incident, which unfolded on May 22, saw Tiwari leaping into a forceful mountain stream to rescue Agniveer Stephan Subba, who slipped while crossing a log bridge. Despite managing the rescue, Tiwari was swept away by the powerful currents, his body found 800 meters downstream.

Lt Tiwari's selfless leadership and dedication at such a young age were unparalleled, cementing his legacy as a beacon of courage for future soldiers. His sacrifice is deeply mourned by the Indian Army, standing in solidarity with his bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025