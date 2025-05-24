Jimmy Kimmel Joins Star-Studded Cast of Live-Action 'Smurfs' Film

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as the latest addition to the voice cast of the upcoming live-action animated film 'Smurfs'.

As reported by Variety, Kimmel will join an eclectic ensemble cast that includes Rihanna, who will voice Smurfette, and John Goodman as Papa Smurf. Details about Kimmel's specific role have yet to emerge.

The film, directed by Chris Miller, known for his work on 'Shrek the Third', follows Smurfette and her fellow Smurfs as they venture into the human world to rescue Papa Smurf, who has mysteriously fallen into the clutches of wizards. With a release date set for July 18, this star-studded movie promises to captivate audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)