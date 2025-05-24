Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel Joins Star-Studded Cast of Live-Action 'Smurfs' Film

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has joined the voice cast of the live-action animated film 'Smurfs', featuring Rihanna as Smurfette and John Goodman as Papa Smurf. The film, directed by Chris Miller, sees Smurfette lead her kin into the real world to save Papa Smurf from wizards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:56 IST
Jimmy Kimmel Joins Star-Studded Cast of Live-Action 'Smurfs' Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as the latest addition to the voice cast of the upcoming live-action animated film 'Smurfs'.

As reported by Variety, Kimmel will join an eclectic ensemble cast that includes Rihanna, who will voice Smurfette, and John Goodman as Papa Smurf. Details about Kimmel's specific role have yet to emerge.

The film, directed by Chris Miller, known for his work on 'Shrek the Third', follows Smurfette and her fellow Smurfs as they venture into the human world to rescue Papa Smurf, who has mysteriously fallen into the clutches of wizards. With a release date set for July 18, this star-studded movie promises to captivate audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025