Karan Johar Makes Podcast Debut with 'Live Your Best Life'
Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to launch his debut podcast series 'Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar' on Audible. The series, releasing on his birthday, will feature conversations with celebrity guests, exploring ways to live fully in today's fast-paced world. Johar aims to inspire listeners through raw and real discussions.
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is stepping into the world of podcasts with his debut series, 'Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar,' Audible announced on Saturday. Known for its premium audio content, the Amazon-owned platform is excited about Johar's venture, which offers listeners genuine conversations about thriving in modern times.
The series, debuting on Johar's birthday, May 25, will include intimate dialogues with celebrities like Konkona Sen, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and more. Through these raw exchanges, Johar hopes to motivate audiences to pursue their best lives by addressing real questions relevant to today's world.
A spokesperson from Audible highlighted Johar's impact on Indian entertainment and expressed anticipation for the podcast's cross-generational appeal. As Johar engages with prominent personalities, the series promises to captivate listeners on the Audible app with its unfiltered and meaningful discussions.
