Glitz, Glamour, and Goodwill: Entertainment World Unites for AIDS Research
The entertainment industry rallies at Cannes for AIDS research, showcasing film premieres, exclusive screenings, and philanthropic events. Stars gathered for amfAR's gala, hosting celebrities and legendary artists. Meanwhile, Apple’s F1 film, Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or anticipation, and the Ivors awards added buzz, alongside controversies and major movie announcements.
The Cannes Film Festival celebrated a fusion of glitz and goodwill as the entertainment industry assembled for the amfAR charity gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. With tickets costing upwards of $25,000, stars like Adrien Brody and Spike Lee gathered to support AIDS research, following budget cuts under former U.S. President Trump.
Brad Pitt's Formula One-themed Apple Original movie received praise from F1 drivers after a pre-release screening at the Monaco Grand Prix. Set for international theaters this June, the film is expected to attract new enthusiasts to the racing world.
As excitement builds towards the 2025 Cannes Film Festival's award ceremony, featuring prestigious directors such as Wes Anderson and Ari Aster, other headline-making events included the Ivor songwriting awards and controversies surrounding artists like Diddy and Eurovision singer JJ.
(With inputs from agencies.)
