Left Menu

Glitz, Glamour, and Goodwill: Entertainment World Unites for AIDS Research

The entertainment industry rallies at Cannes for AIDS research, showcasing film premieres, exclusive screenings, and philanthropic events. Stars gathered for amfAR's gala, hosting celebrities and legendary artists. Meanwhile, Apple’s F1 film, Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or anticipation, and the Ivors awards added buzz, alongside controversies and major movie announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:27 IST
Glitz, Glamour, and Goodwill: Entertainment World Unites for AIDS Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrated a fusion of glitz and goodwill as the entertainment industry assembled for the amfAR charity gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. With tickets costing upwards of $25,000, stars like Adrien Brody and Spike Lee gathered to support AIDS research, following budget cuts under former U.S. President Trump.

Brad Pitt's Formula One-themed Apple Original movie received praise from F1 drivers after a pre-release screening at the Monaco Grand Prix. Set for international theaters this June, the film is expected to attract new enthusiasts to the racing world.

As excitement builds towards the 2025 Cannes Film Festival's award ceremony, featuring prestigious directors such as Wes Anderson and Ari Aster, other headline-making events included the Ivor songwriting awards and controversies surrounding artists like Diddy and Eurovision singer JJ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025