Miss England Controversy: Milla Magee's Unexpected Exit

Milla Magee, Miss England 2025, withdrew from the Miss World 2025 pageant due to a family emergency. Charlotte Grant, first runner-up, replaced her. Controversy arose with claims denied by the Miss World Organisation. The organisation aims to uphold truth and dignity, releasing videos to counter false narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:30 IST
Milla Magee, representing England in the Miss World 2025 pageant, has unexpectedly exited the competition, citing a family emergency concerning her mother's health. Her withdrawal paved the way for Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up, to take her place.

According to organisers, Julia Morley, the Chairwoman of Miss World, acted swiftly to accommodate Magee's urgent departure back to England. Morley, a mother and grandmother herself, ensured the well-being of the contestant and her family was prioritised.

Amid controversies sparked by UK media reports, the Miss World Organisation vehemently denied allegations of Magee expressing dissatisfaction with her experience. To counter these claims, unedited videos showcasing Magee's positive sentiments during her stay in India have been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

