India Saddles Up: Equestrian Teams Celebrate Medal Haul and Future Developments

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Indian equestrian teams for winning five medals at the FEI Asian Equestrian Championship in Thailand. He promises to establish a quarantine center in India to support international competition horse movement. Ashish Limaye and Shruti Vora were among the standout performers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:31 IST
India's equestrian teams have made significant strides at the international level, clinching five medals in the recent FEI Asian Equestrian Championship held in Thailand. The Indian delegation, led by standout performers Ashish Limaye and Shruti Vora, returned triumphant with honors that included an individual gold.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the athletes for their achievements and pledged to establish a quarantine center within a year to facilitate smoother horse movement for international contests. He highlighted the growing prominence of India in sports with previously limited global visibility.

The quarantine center, fulfilling a long-standing demand, will offer crucial facilities such as health checks and veterinary care for horses, allowing India's equestrian community to compete more freely on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

