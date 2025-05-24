Amit Shah to Kickstart Maharashtra Tour with Key Engagements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for a significant three-day visit to Maharashtra, starting with his arrival on Sunday night. Shah's itinerary includes a program at Nagpur Cancer Institute in Jamtha and laying the foundation stone for a new sub-centre of the National Forensics University in Chincholi village on May 26.

The Home Minister will then head to Nanded where he is set to participate in multiple engagements before making his way to Mumbai later that night. His plans for May 27 include attending events at the renowned Shri Narayan Mandir Madhavbagh and Sir Cowasji Jehangir Hall in Mumbai, showcasing a blend of health, education, and cultural interests.

The itinerary highlights significant developments in the health and education sectors, underscoring the government's continued focus on these areas. Shah's visit is expected to draw considerable attention, emphasizing the state's importance in national initiatives.