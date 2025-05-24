Tensions Rise Between Tollywood and TDP Government
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan criticized the Telugu film industry, suggesting it lacks respect toward the TDP-led NDA government. Despite intentions to bestow industry status on Tollywood, Kalyan expressed disappointment over the industry's apparent lack of gratitude and coordination in addressing issues collectively.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, launched a scathing critique of the Telugu film industry, known as Tollywood, on Saturday. He accused the industry of showing 'lacking minimum respect' toward the TDP-led NDA government despite its efforts to grant industry status and promote its interests.
Kalyan noted with concern that representatives from Tollywood had not yet met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, even a year after the NDA alliance came into power. He emphasized the importance of the industry demonstrating gratitude and respect, particularly at a time when government support is forthcoming.
The actor-politician, who leads the Janasena party, highlighted that filmmakers tend to appear only during movie releases but shy away from contributing to broader industry development efforts. Kalyan urged unity among filmmakers to address common challenges, citing government responsiveness to their grievances when approached collectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Rule of Law in Andhra Pradesh Demotion Case
Operation Sindoor: Andhra Pradesh Ensures Student Safety Amidst Conflict
Supreme Court Demotes Andhra Pradesh Official for Ignoring Court Orders
Tensions Escalate: Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Tribute Amid Cross-Border Clashes
ReNew Power's Green Energy Comeback in Andhra Pradesh