Tragic Loss in Jaisalmer: Wildlife Heroes Perish in Road Accident

The sudden deaths of wildlife activists, including Radheshyam Pemani Bishnoi, who championed the Great Indian Bustard's cause, and a forest guard, have deeply saddened the community. Their vehicle collided with a truck while investigating poaching activity. Tributes and calls for continued conservation efforts follow their passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The accident in Jaisalmer also claimed the life of a forest guard, leaving many bereaved.

Radheshyam, hailed from Pokhran's Dholia village, was passionate about saving the critically-endangered Great Indian Bustard. Alongside associates Shyam Bishnoi and Kanwar Raj Bhati, as well as forest guard Surendra Chaudhary, he died when their vehicle collided with a truck near Lathi on Friday night.

Radheyshyam was renowned not only for rescuing birds and animals but also creating over 100 watering holes for the desert fauna. Tributes poured in, urging the younger generation to uphold his mission. Civic leaders and activists are calling for state support to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

