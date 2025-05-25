Raj Kumar Gupta Revives Vintage Charm with Blockbuster 'Raid' Franchise

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta has drawn inspiration from classical Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s for his acclaimed 'Raid' franchise, led by Ajay Devgn. The films depict the tale of an honest officer, Amay Patnaik, who executes tax raids against powerful entities to uncover white-collar crimes.

Gupta, known for movies like "Aamir" and "No One Killed Jessica," has a fondness for cinematic classics evident in his Mumbai office decor. Despite featuring iconic movies like "Deewar" and "Sholay," Gupta reveals a wider range of inspirations behind the 'Raid' movies, stemming from films showcasing upright characters fighting corruption.

'Raid 2', centered on a high-stakes raid in Bhoj, Rajasthan, was released recently and has already grossed over Rs 160 crore. Gupta, delighted with its success, hints at a third part, dependent on a compelling narrative. The project is backed by notable producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)