Chess Titans Clash: Gukesh vs. Carlsen in Norway Showdown
World champion D. Gukesh faces a challenging start against Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess tournament. Playing with black pieces, Gukesh aims to regain form after a slump following last year's world title. Carlsen, a six-time tournament winner, is cautious after playing little classical chess lately.
- Country:
- Norway
World champion D. Gukesh is set for a challenging opener against reigning World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess tournament, beginning Monday.
This marks their first classical format encounter since Gukesh's world champion triumph. The Indian prodigy acknowledges starting with black pieces against Carlsen in his own backyard is indeed tricky, yet brushes it off by stressing on the necessity to play sharply in the tournament's initial rounds.
Carlsen, defending his title, mirrors Gukesh's sentiments about the unpredictability due to his recent lack of classical tournament play. Meanwhile, Gukesh has intensified his training post-world championship to regain his top form, recognizing Norway Chess as a pivotal chance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Equal Prize Money in Norway Chess Women 2025 Sparks Inspiration
Kirti Patel Triumphs: Masterful Moves in Chess Tournament
Road to Glory: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Four-Nation Tournament
India's Blue Colts Soar in Tournament with Unyielding Spirit and Stellar Performances
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina