Chess Titans Clash: Gukesh vs. Carlsen in Norway Showdown

World champion D. Gukesh is set for a challenging opener against reigning World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess tournament, beginning Monday.

This marks their first classical format encounter since Gukesh's world champion triumph. The Indian prodigy acknowledges starting with black pieces against Carlsen in his own backyard is indeed tricky, yet brushes it off by stressing on the necessity to play sharply in the tournament's initial rounds.

Carlsen, defending his title, mirrors Gukesh's sentiments about the unpredictability due to his recent lack of classical tournament play. Meanwhile, Gukesh has intensified his training post-world championship to regain his top form, recognizing Norway Chess as a pivotal chance.

