Left Menu

Emotional Yet Heartbreaking: Kokkinakis' Struggle at Hometown Tournament

Thanasi Kokkinakis was forced to withdraw from the Adelaide International due to a shoulder issue after a year-long absence from tennis. Despite an inspiring first-round win, the Australian couldn't continue, jeopardizing his future participation in upcoming tournaments, including the Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 08:57 IST
Emotional Yet Heartbreaking: Kokkinakis' Struggle at Hometown Tournament

In a dramatic yet heartbreaking turn of events, Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis had to withdraw from the Adelaide International on Wednesday owing to a shoulder injury. This retirement marked an emotional end to his attempted comeback following almost a year away from the circuit due to pectoral surgery.

Kokkinakis, who had registered an impressive victory against American Sebastian Korda in his opening match, shared his disappointment through social media, expressing regret over leaving his cherished hometown event prematurely. The move came despite the hope that medical intervention might enable him to compete further.

The injury, initially aggravated during last year's Australian Open, casts doubt on Kokkinakis' participation in the upcoming Grand Slam where he was expected to team up with Nick Kyrgios for the doubles event, preserving his ranking through a protected status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

 India
2
Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

 Bangladesh
3
Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

 India
4
CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026