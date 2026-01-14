Emotional Yet Heartbreaking: Kokkinakis' Struggle at Hometown Tournament

In a dramatic yet heartbreaking turn of events, Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis had to withdraw from the Adelaide International on Wednesday owing to a shoulder injury. This retirement marked an emotional end to his attempted comeback following almost a year away from the circuit due to pectoral surgery.

Kokkinakis, who had registered an impressive victory against American Sebastian Korda in his opening match, shared his disappointment through social media, expressing regret over leaving his cherished hometown event prematurely. The move came despite the hope that medical intervention might enable him to compete further.

The injury, initially aggravated during last year's Australian Open, casts doubt on Kokkinakis' participation in the upcoming Grand Slam where he was expected to team up with Nick Kyrgios for the doubles event, preserving his ranking through a protected status.

(With inputs from agencies.)