Celebrating the Rebel Poet: Kazi Nazrul Islam's Enduring Legacy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Kazi Nazrul Islam, the renowned rebel poet, on his birth anniversary by naming significant institutions in his memory. Known for his defiance against oppression, Nazrul is celebrated for his literary contributions and efforts in promoting unity among communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:49 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored the legacy of Kazi Nazrul Islam on his birth anniversary. The poet, recognized for his defiant works against oppression, remains a 'stalwart in times of crisis,' Banerjee remarked.

In tribute, Banerjee's government named a greenfield airport in Andal and a university in Asansol after the poet. Additionally, the cultural center 'Nazrul Tirtha' and the 'West Bengal Kazi Nazrul Islam Academy' stand as testaments to his enduring impact on Bengali literature.

Born in 1899, Nazrul is celebrated as the national poet of Bangladesh. He composed music for nearly 4,000 songs known as 'Nazrulgeeti' and promoted harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities through his poetic works.

