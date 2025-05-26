Left Menu

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Celebrate Wedding in Romantic California Ceremony

Demi Lovato , Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes (Image source: Instagram/@ddlovato). Image Credit: ANI
Demi Lovato, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor, exchanged vows with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in a picturesque ceremony held in California on Sunday. The bride was adorned in a custom 'pearl white' Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil, embodying her deep-rooted admiration for the designer's work.

Lovato revealed her enduring love for Westwood's particular attention to body silhouettes and her iconic use of corsets. She collaborated closely with Westwood's team to design the wedding dress, which she described with glowing enthusiasm. At the reception, Lovato shifted into a second dress — an ivory silk satin column gown with a draped corset top, showcasing broken pearls cascading from the neckline.

The couple hosted a rehearsal dinner before the wedding, and Lovato took to Instagram, expressing her overwhelming excitement to marry Jutes. Their love story began in January 2022 during a songwriting session, evolving into a public relationship by August of the same year. Both Lovato and Jutes have shared their adoration and commitment to one another, emphasizing the supportive, loving, and grounded nature of their partnership.

