Stars Flock to Tirumala: Temple Prayers Before Major Events

In a spiritual journey that merges faith and fame, actress Surekha Vani was seen offering prayers at the revered Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Monday. Dressed in traditional attire, the Telugu film actress, known for her roles in 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' and other films, joined a host of celebrities who frequent the temple to seek blessings.

The Tirumala temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of India's busiest religious destinations, drawing millions of devotees annually. It frequently becomes a spiritual refuge for celebrities and public figures, as evidenced by T Dilip, India's fielding coach, who offered prayers ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

The much-anticipated cricket series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship, is set to occur between June and August 2025 at notable venues across England. Earlier in the month, another actress, Sreemukhi, was also spotted at the temple, engaging with fans after her prayer rituals. Such pilgrimages highlight the temple's enduring cultural influence.

