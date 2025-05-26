Left Menu

Hikaru Nakamura Advocates for Personality-Driven Chess Revolution

American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura emphasizes the need for strong personalities to popularize chess, particularly in the Western world. He admires India's embrace of players like Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa. Nakamura believes personality-driven initiatives can help a 'boring' game like chess engage more fans globally, especially in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:13 IST
Hikaru Nakamura Advocates for Personality-Driven Chess Revolution
chess
  • Country:
  • Norway

American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, ranked World No. 2, believes that for chess to thrive, especially in the Western world, it needs to be driven by strong personalities. Nakamura lauds Indian fans for their support of chess stars like D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa.

As both a chess player and a streamer, Nakamura has effectively combined his game with technology to enhance his image. Known for his insightful game analysis and live streaming, he remains a highly-followed figure worldwide. According to Nakamura, engaging fans through personality is crucial, calling it the necessary path to make chess appealing.

He observes a stark contrast between India and the Western countries in their enthusiasm for chess. While Western interest is still burgeoning, Trump sees India as a fertile ground for chess growth, driven by player charisma. The 37-year-old, who started as a grandmaster at 15, argues that personality is the key to making chess a more vibrant sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025