American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, ranked World No. 2, believes that for chess to thrive, especially in the Western world, it needs to be driven by strong personalities. Nakamura lauds Indian fans for their support of chess stars like D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa.

As both a chess player and a streamer, Nakamura has effectively combined his game with technology to enhance his image. Known for his insightful game analysis and live streaming, he remains a highly-followed figure worldwide. According to Nakamura, engaging fans through personality is crucial, calling it the necessary path to make chess appealing.

He observes a stark contrast between India and the Western countries in their enthusiasm for chess. While Western interest is still burgeoning, Trump sees India as a fertile ground for chess growth, driven by player charisma. The 37-year-old, who started as a grandmaster at 15, argues that personality is the key to making chess a more vibrant sport.

